President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said deep-rooted international cooperation, new policy tools and sustainable supply chains are needed to revive global trade.

Speaking at the G-20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Erdoğan expressed Ankara's support for the adoption of an approach based on fair and equal treatment in debt restructuring processes, especially for low-income countries.

"I invite the entire G-20 to assume greater responsibility in building a more inclusive global economy where no one is left behind," Erdoğan added.

The Turkish president is in Johannesburg for the summit, a two-day event that began on Saturday and focuses on addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.