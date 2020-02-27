President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted the Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Thursday.

Meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, the two leaders discussed the latest situation in northwestern Syria’s Idlib for nearly half an hour.

The two leaders also evaluated the next steps that Turkey should take against the Bashar Assad regime in Idlib.

Erdoğan briefed Bahçeli about the recent diplomatic talks with the U.S. and Russia on Syria.

The meeting marked the first face-to-face meeting of the two leaders in 2020. The last time the two leaders met was on Nov. 19 at the Turkish Parliament.

Recent developments in Libya, discussions on the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) political arm and planned legal reforms were other topics that were discussed.