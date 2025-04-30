Speaking to reporters on his way home from a trip to Italy, where he attended an intergovernmental summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must end.

“Russia and Ukraine should sincerely voice peace and end this war. This is crucial not only for both countries but also for global security. Everyone lost because of this conflict. Russia and Ukraine lost the most. A fair peace, however, has no losing side. The two sides should build mutual confidence for a lasting peace process. Türkiye will continue contributing to peace,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan was the architect of a grain deal between the two countries amid the conflict and sought to further mediate Russia-Ukraine talks.

The president’s comments came after the Kremlin announced a brief May truce after a similar truce last Easter that did not last long. “I hope this temporary truce will pave the way for a permanent one,” Erdoğan said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is among the proponents of peace, but his critics say Trump is more pro-Russian, seeking more compromises from Kyiv, which relies on Western support against Moscow. Erdoğan and Trump will likely discuss it in a planned in-person meeting expected to take place in the near future. Erdoğan said they had a friendly phone call with “my friend Trump,” and that Türkiye and the U.S. were working to arrange their meeting, "which will steer the course of Turkish-U.S. relations.”

“We have an understanding regarding Syria. We certainly have differences, but we will continue seeking common ground. We both believe that our differences can be overcome through dialogue and diplomacy,” Erdoğan said.

On cooperation with Italy, which signed several key business deals with Türkiye during Erdoğan’s visit, the president signalled cooperation in third countries with the European country, particularly in Africa. He also hailed defense cooperation and said technology transfer between the two countries will empower the Turkish defense industry.

"Italy proposed cooperation to us, particularly in Africa. We have no reason not to cooperate. We can take steps with Italy. I told this to Mrs. (Giorgia) Meloni during our meeting. Our approach to Africa is clear. We have already made historic steps with Africa on commerce, investment, humanitarian aid and diplomacy. We have relations based on a win-win principle with African countries, and we will be glad to expand our cooperation with Western countries sharing our approach," he said.

Commenting on Israel’s recent attacks in post-Assad Syria, Erdoğan said they opposed any attempt to drive Syria into instability. "Israel attempts to spread blood and tears and conflict across our region. Its wave of violence that started in Gaza and other Palestinian cities has expanded. They are trying to start a fire in Syria. Their attacks on Syria are an attempt to undermine the new positive climate prevailing in Syria. It is a provocation and unacceptable. We can react in a way of our choice to any attempt to drive Syria into instability," the president stated.

He also emphasized that all groups in Syria should be represented equally as the country charts its future. "Syria's territorial integrity is indispensable for us, and we know the Syrian government has the same approach. It is significant that all armed groups in Syria integrate with the Syrian Defense Ministry," he said.

The U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group, the PKK's Syrian wing that carved out a so-called autonomy in northeastern Syria during the civil war, voiced demands for a decentralized Syria during a gathering of its associates last weekend. The demands were rejected by Damascus, which has recently reached a deal with the group for integration into the armed forces.

"They should give up their dream of federalism," Erdoğan told the YPG.

"We will not allow any fait accompli in Syria," he said.

Erdoğan also spoke about the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by government ally Devlet Bahçeli and underlined that it was not a process of conditions but rather a step to “establish a climate of brotherhood.” The initiative aims to end the campaign of violence by the PKK, which exploited the once underprivileged Kurdish community.

"We have had significant accomplishments in counterterrorism. We took significant steps in democratization. The terrorist group should know they are in a deadlock and obey the call," Erdoğan said, referring to a historic call for the dissolution to the group by its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan in February.

On Türkiye’s relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and some Turkic states’ decision to further ties with the Greek Cypriot administration in divided Cyprus, Erdoğan vowed unconditional support for the TRNC and expressed faith that Turkic states would also stand with Turkish Cypriots.