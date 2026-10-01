Speaking at the inauguration of new legislative year at the Turkish parliament on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed a law passed by the parliament on terror-free Türkiye which involves disarmament of the terrorist group PKK.

“Consensus on terror-free Türkiye upset country’s foes. (Terror-free Türkiye) already has a deterring impact on Türkiye’s foes, empowered the country,” Erdoğan said.

The president also urged other political parties to strengthen “home front” among regional tensions and reaching “grand Türkiye consensus.”

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