Speaking to reporters before he departed for a key NATO summit in the United States on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they endorsed Ukraine’s integrity, but the military alliance should not be a part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Erdoğan stated that they would discuss ways to reinforce NATO's deterrent power and defense and capabilities of allies at the summit. "This summit has additional importance as it is held on the 75th anniversary of NATO," he told reporters at Esenboğa Airport in the capital of Ankara. "We will follow up on decisions taken on last year's NATO summit in Vilnius. We will also hold talks with leaders of NATO partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand," he said.

The summit's last session will be the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. Erdoğan stated that the world knows Türkiye's support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. "We also adhere to our principled stance that opposes NATO to be a party to the conflict while it plans steps to support Ukraine," he said. Türkiye sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and even hosted a prisoner exchange between the two countries. It also brokered a grain deal amid conflict and is among few countries maintaining good ties with both countries. "We always said a fair peace would not have any loser. We took up the challenge to clear the way for a permanent peace after a cease-fire, primarily through the Istanbul process," he said, referring to a landmark process launched in 2022. "Every day where guns are fired and lives are lost shows we are on the right side on this issue," he said.