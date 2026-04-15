President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday urged parties to US-Israel-Iran war to proceed with cease-fire talks. “You can’t negotiate with clenched fists, window of opportunity for cease-fire should be taken advantage of,” he told the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

“Israel is not satisfied with cease-fire, it should not be allowed to undermine the process,” he said.

Erdoğan also hit back at the Israeli administration, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who insulted the Turkish president on the social media. “Nobody can wag finger at Türkiye,” he said.

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