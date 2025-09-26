President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a message on Thursday celebrating the occasion of Turkish Language Day on Sept. 26. In his message, Erdoğan highlighted the value of the Turkish language and urged citizens to protect and enrich the language by using it correctly.

According to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan described Turkish both as a symbol of national identity and one of the strongest bridges uniting the country’s people.

“Our mother tongue, our ancestral heritage, Turkish, is one of the most solid guarantees that enables us to look to the future with confidence,” he noted.

Emphasizing that the Turkish language, with its dialects, accents and regional variations, has a strong and diverse structure and is not only a means of communication but also the house of thought and the mirror of our emotions, Erdoğan said: “In our poetry, songs, literature and scientific works, the elegance and subtlety of our language stand out. It is the memory of our culture; the bridge that connects the past to the present and the present to the future."

Besides underlining the significance of the Turkish language, he also urged citizens to use it accurately, to enrich it by adopting new contemporary technological and scientific terms, and to pay attention to the purity of the language in our schools, media and the public.

Concluding his message: "On this occasion, I sincerely greet all our academics, language researchers, teachers, writers, poets and lovers of Turkish who serve this noble nation by protecting and developing our language. Happy Turkish Language Day.”