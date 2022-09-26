President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his warm wishes Sunday to the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"On this occasion, I wish that Rosh Hashanah, which symbolizes New Year's Eve according to the Hebrew calendar, will bring health, peace and well-being to all Jews, especially to our Jewish citizens," Erdoğan said in a message released by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan said people of different faiths living together in peace and tranquility for centuries constitutes one of the most important qualities that make Türkiye strong.

This year, Rosh Hashanah is being observed between Sept. 25-27.