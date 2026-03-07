President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the ongoing regional developments amid the conflict between US-Israel and Iran early Saturday with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

“Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a phone call with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. During the call, the conflict situation in our region and the latest developments were discussed,” Türkiye’s Presidency’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

“Our President conveyed his get-well wishes to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the meeting due to the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.”

Erdoğan has stepped up his peace diplomacy efforts by holding a series of phone calls with world leaders in a bid to help end the conflict in the region and ensure stability following the recent attacks on Iran.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan engaged in diplomatic outreach with several leaders from Europe, the Middle East and beyond as part of Ankara’s efforts to prevent further escalation and promote dialogue during a period of heightened tensions.