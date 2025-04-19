At the grand opening of the Bağcılar Women’s and Children’s Hospital, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continued his pointed critique of the opposition, drawing a stark contrast between his government’s long-term vision for Türkiye’s future and the opposition's failure to grasp the country’s needs.

Erdoğan didn't hold back, saying, “The resources meant for Istanbul are being siphoned off by some; the beneficiaries of this corruption are now being exposed.”

Erdoğan’s remarks follow his recent participation in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Silvan Irrigation Tunnel Project in southeastern Türkiye, a 12-billion-lira ($316 million) investment he believes will revolutionize agriculture in the region and provide a significant boost to the country’s economy.

The president pointed out that such development projects stand in stark contrast to the opposition’s narrow perspective and inability to understand the vision for Türkiye’s growth.

He continued his critique of the opposition, emphasizing the corruption and misuse of resources by those in power.

"The same people who should be ashamed are instead lecturing us on political ethics. It's shocking to see the leader of the main opposition party take a stance on morality while attacking judicial officials investigating corruption," Erdoğan said. He further expressed his displeasure with the language used by political opponents, equating it to "barroom talk" rather than responsible politics.

Erdoğan underscored that his government remains focused on building Türkiye’s future and constructing a "Türkiye Century," a vision he insists the opposition has never understood. “For us, the nation’s welfare and future are paramount. We are not distracted by empty words or baseless criticisms. We are determined to elevate Türkiye to the level of the world's leading nations,” he said.

A key theme of Erdoğan’s speech was the government's commitment to long-term, forward-thinking policies aimed at solving current and future problems.

He lamented that the opposition, as well as some ideological factions, have failed to comprehend the broader goals of his administration.

These groups, Erdoğan claimed, prioritize their own small interests over the nation’s high-level needs.

On the topic of a recent public debate surrounding a health campaign, Erdoğan defended a football club’s display of a banner supporting a government initiative promoting normal births.

The initiative, led by the Health Ministry, sparked controversy when critics claimed it insulted women, despite the banner containing no offensive language.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attends the opening ceremony of Bağcılar Women's and Children's Hospital, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

"What harm was there in raising awareness about an important issue? Why are they so offended by a campaign aimed at improving public health?” Erdoğan pointed out, stressing that the government’s goal was to tackle Türkiye’s low birth rates and declining fertility rates, which pose long-term challenges to the country’s future.

Addressing the criticisms, Erdoğan made it clear that such issues were not just a matter of personal preference but a matter of national survival.

“This is a question of national existence. We won’t let anyone poison our society with harmful ideologies or misguided objections,” he said.

In his final remarks, Erdoğan reiterated his government’s steadfast approach to the country’s health policies and its commitment to improving the nation’s well-being.

After cutting the ribbon at the new hospital, he praised the health workers for their dedication, and offered gratitude to everyone involved in the project.

He also reminded the audience of the true value of health, quoting the famous words of Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent, "In the world, there is no more honorable object than the state, and the state is nothing without health."