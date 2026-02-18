President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday conveyed his wishes for a blessed Ramadan, expressing hope that the holy month brings goodness and prosperity to Türkiye, the Islamic world and all humanity while strengthening unity and solidarity.

In a statement posted on social media, the president said he prays that the sacred days, marked by the opening of the gates of mercy, reinforce national unity and togetherness.

The people in Türkiye will start fasting on Thursday, but various countries started fasting on Wednesday.

Muslims around the world will fast for approximately 12 to 15 hours a day during Ramadan. In the Northern Hemisphere, fasting hours will lengthen as days grow longer, while in the Southern Hemisphere, they are expected to gradually shorten.