In remarks published on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told fellow members of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at a meeting on Monday that Syrian army scored a major victory in Aleppo against terrorist group YPG.

The president was speaking about terror-free Türkiye initiative launched in 2024 for disarmament of PKK, with whom US-backed terrorist group in Syria is affiliated. Erdoğan called for caution, “not to allow the initiative and brotherhood between Turks, Kurds and Arabs to be disrupted.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...