President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of hope and resilience of the Turkish nation and the broader Turkic and Muslim world, assuring that Türkiye will continue to rise stronger from every crisis, just as it has done for over a millennium.

In a statement, Erdoğan urged unity in the face of mounting regional challenges, especially the suffering in Gaza and Syria, warning that Israel's efforts to drown the region in bloodshed and chaos would not succeed.

“Let no one be gripped by despair,” he said, emphasizing that the Turkish nation has endured countless trials throughout history, always overcoming them with faith, courage and perseverance.

“They called us ‘the sick man,’ said ‘this time it's over,’ claimed the Turks would vanish or be enslaved,” Erdoğan said. “But every time, they lost against the Turkish nation's will to fight, its patience and bravery.”

Drawing on the symbolism of the phoenix, Erdoğan declared, “Like the phoenix, we have always risen from our ashes.”

He pointed out that many who once wrote off the Turkish people have long been forgotten, while Türkiye stands tall, writing new chapters in history.

“Yesterday we existed, today we exist, and God willing, we will continue to exist until the end of time,” he added.

Calling on the Turkish people and “all friends, brothers and kin who look to Türkiye,” Erdoğan said the darkest hour always precedes the dawn and predicted that no power could prevent peace from rising over the region.

Türkiye has increasingly positioned itself as a key player in global diplomacy, leveraging its strategic geography, strong leadership, and tradition of mediation to help resolve regional and international crises. From brokering critical grain deals between Russia and Ukraine to hosting peace talks and promoting stability in conflict zones like Syria and Gaza, Ankara has emerged as a trusted facilitator in times of crisis. President Erdoğan’s active engagement in leader-level diplomacy has solidified Türkiye’s role as a central actor in shaping a new geopolitical balance across the region and beyond.