Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan convened a high-level security meeting in Ankara on Saturday in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following mutual strikes, according to the Communications Directorate.

The conflict sparked by Israel’s attacks was thoroughly discussed from all angles.

The session addressed the impact of Israeli attacks on regional and global security, along with Türkiye’s possible contingency measures.

"The security meeting addressed Israel’s expanding aggression, diplomatic efforts to end the conflicts, the attacks’ global and regional security impacts, necessary measures, and Türkiye's preparations for potential developments," the Communications Directorate said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, head of the intelligence organization İbrahim Kalın and other top officials attended the meeting.