President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received the family and relatives of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed after being trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza, according to the Turkish Presidency.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan showed special attention to the children among the family members. He also held video calls with relatives who were unable to attend the gathering in person, the Presidency said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, members of Hind Rajab’s family attended a special screening of “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” a film depicting the child’s story, at the Presidential Complex. The screening was held as part of an event honoring Rajab’s memory.

Hind Rajab’s death has drawn international attention amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in widespread civilian casualties.