President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday joined leaders from around 100 countries for COP29 in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed by hosts Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Turkish president posed for a family photo with world leaders ahead of the plenary sessions where he will also speak.

COP29 began on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and activists who stressed the critical stage of global warming and urged global unity on climate action.

More than 75 leaders are expected in Baku over two days but the heads of some of the most powerful and polluting economies are not attending this year's summit.

Just a handful of leaders from the G-20, which accounts for nearly 80% of planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions, are expected in Baku, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron are among the G-20 leaders missing the event, where uncertainty over future U.S. unity on climate action hung over the opening day.

Washington's top climate envoy John Podesta is seeking to reassure countries in Baku that Trump's reelection will not end U.S. efforts on global warming, even if the issue will be "on the back burner."

But despite calls for global cooperation, the opening day got off to a rocky start, with disagreements over the official agenda delaying by hours the start of formal proceedings in the stadium venue near the Caspian Sea.

Going ‘net zero’

Also on Monday, Türkiye submitted to the U.N. its 2053 Long-Term Climate Strategy document, which outlines how Türkiye will achieve its goal of becoming “net-zero” by 2053 “without compromising its development priorities.”

As a Mediterranean nation facing worsening climate conditions, Türkiye announced its 2053 net zero emissions target in September 2021 and signed the Paris Agreement in November of the same year.

Net zero, in this context, describes the state in which greenhouse gases emitted primarily from coal-fired electricity generation are equal to the amount of greenhouse gases absorbed by carbon sinks, including the country's natural covers such as the sea and forests.

Türkiye had previously announced a plan to continue increasing emissions for the next 14 years and reduce them no later than 2038.

According to official data, more than 70% of Türkiye's greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 were caused by the energy sector.

The document predicts that in 2053, the country's energy demand will nearly quadruple compared to today, exceeding 1,271 TWh, in parallel with population growth and economic growth.

Türkiye plans to meet 69.1% of this by renewable energy sources.

As of September 2024, the share of renewables in Türkiye's energy production is 57%. Türkiye classifies hydroelectric, geothermal and nuclear as renewable energy sources, along with solar and wind.

The document also notes that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, set to be commissioned this year, will meet 10% of Türkiye's energy needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 million tons annually when it operates at full capacity.

Türkiye aims to boost nuclear capacity to 7.2 GW by 2035, according to the document.

To achieve these goals, Türkiye plans to invest $59 billion in renewable energy by 2035, $2.5 billion in energy storage, and $20.2 billion in energy efficiency by 2030.

Climate debt

The top priority at COP29 is landing a hard-fought deal to boost funding for climate action in developing countries.

These nations – from low-lying islands to fractured states at war – are least responsible for climate change but most at risk from rising seas, extreme weather and economic shocks.

Some are pushing for the existing pledge of $100 billion a year to be raised tenfold at COP29 to cover the future cost of their nations shifting to clean energy and adapting to climate shocks.

Babayev, a former oil executive, told negotiators that trillions may be needed, but a figure in the hundreds of billions was more "realistic."

That has angered developing countries and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), who argue rich countries and historical emitters owe a "climate debt."

Nations have haggled over this for years, with disagreements over how much should be paid, and who should pay it, making meaningful progress next to impossible ahead of COP29.

Developing countries warn that without adequate finance, they will struggle to offer ambitious updates to their climate goals, which countries are required to submit by early next year.

The small group of developed countries that currently contributes the money wants the donor pool expanded to include other rich nations and top emitters, including China and the Gulf states, something firmly rejected by Beijing.

Stiell warned rich countries to "dispense with any idea that climate finance is charity."

Around 50,000 people are attending the summit in Azerbaijan, a petrostate wedged between Russia and Iran, including the leaders of many African, Asian and Latin American countries beset by climate disasters.