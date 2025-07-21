Answering journalists' questions as he was returning from an official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hit out at Israel over latest developments in Syria's Suwayda. In remarks published on Monday, Erdoğan expressed concerns over clashes between local groups in Syria's Suwayda that claimed hundreds of lives since last week. "But the bigger strategic problem in the region is Israel's attempt to invade the region," Erdoğan said as he lambasted Israeli attacks in Syria under the pretext of assisting the Druze community. He said the Druze factions as well as others managed to come together to discuss the truce but Israel did not favor a united, integrated Syria and continued its provocations.

Erdoğan also spoke about the state of divided island of Cyprus and reiterated Ankara's commitment to support Turkish Cypriots. "Türkiye will not be in any process not guaranteeing sovereign equality for Turkish Cypriots," he said. Greek Cypriots don’t want solution on Cyprus, they want Turkish Cypriots as their pariahs," he added.

The president also commented on terror-free Türkiye initiative to end years of terrorism by PKK and said they were cautious against any sabotage attempts to undermine the process.

