Addressing a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated support for Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel's actions. "We stand strong against global Zionist lobby, we will not bow down to oppressors," Erdoğan, who leads Turkish efforts to end Palestine-Israel conflict and blames the Netanyahu administration for ongoing genocide in Gaza said.

He also spoke about Israel's attacks in Syria and lambasted Tel Aviv's expansionist goals. "Expansionism, drawing new maps will not benefit anyone. We want stability and peace in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon," he said.

"We will fulfill responsibilities for stability of Syria," he added.