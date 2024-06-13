Addressing a Spanish-Turkish business forum in Madrid on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan heaped praise on Spain for its stance in support of Palestinians in the face of Israel’s massacres in Gaza. Erdoğan singled out Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who won “a special place in the Turkish public’s heart” on the matter.

Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of Israel’s massacres in Palestine, which he described as genocide and said it “gives pain to everyone with a conscience.”

Erdoğan also said they appreciated Spain’s sincere support to Türkiye’s European Union accession process.

The Turkish president arrived in Spain on Wednesday for a two-day visit where he first met King Felipe VI. Ankara enjoys close relations with Spain under Erdoğan, who co-initiated the Alliance of Civilizations platform with the European country years ago. In his speech at the event, Erdoğan said they would mark the 20th anniversary of the alliance in 2025, adding that they hoped to enhance it further together.

"The need for alliance is higher today, during wars and massacres," he said.

"In particular, genocide continuing in occupied Palestinian lands, in Gaza hurts everyone with a conscience. More than 37,000 people, including 16,000 children, were blatantly killed in Gaza and 85,000 civilians were injured. Churches, mosques, schools and refugee camps were bombed; members of the press were murdered. Humanitarian aid workers were shot. Doctors, academics and innocent civilians were targeted. We are facing arrogance in responding to calls for a cease-fire by shedding more blood. No country with a conscience can accept it," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said he appreciated the stance of Sanchez personally and on behalf of the Turkish nation. "The reckless acts of Israel despite calls (for a cease-fire) fuels anti-Semitism in the world as well. I want to emphasize that we appreciated Spain's stance against Israel's oppression. Mr. Sanchez won a special place in the hearts of the people of Spain, Türkiye and our Palestinian brothers and sisters with his principled, consistent policies on this matter since day one," he said.

Türkiye and Spain trace their relations back to the golden era of the Ottoman Empire. A power struggle in the Mediterranean ceased in the 16th century. The two sides appointed ambassadors in that century and since then, Turkish-Spanish ties have flourished. In 2005, Erdoğan and then Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero co-sponsored the Alliance of Civilizations in a bid to bridge the divide between the Western world and Islamic countries.

Erdoğan was among the first leaders to congratulate Sanchez on Spain's decision to recognize the State of Palestine on May 28.

Under Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye became the most prominent voice in the world, championing the Palestinian cause. Türkiye advocates that recognition of Palestine may pave the way for ultimately resolving the longstanding Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Sanchez had been outspoken in his criticism of Israel long before the recognition of the State of Palestine over brutal killings of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip since last October. Last week, Spain announced that it would join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Israel stands accused of genocide against Palestinians.