President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Palestine-Israel conflict with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement that Erdoğan told Macron that violations of human rights in Gaza against civilians were unacceptable. He also said Western countries needed to take steps to ease tensions and serve peace.

Erdoğan also highlighted the need for the international community to heed Türkiye’s calls for a two-state solution to the issue to end the issue permanently.