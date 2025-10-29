In a statement released by the presidential office on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, promising to maintain the country’s unity, independence and strength.

"We are working with all our strength to keep the Republic of Türkiye everlasting," Erdoğan emphasized in his message.

Describing the republic as the latest expression of a centuries-old state tradition built through national sacrifice, he noted: "The Republic of Türkiye is the final roof of our selfless nation that clung with all its strength to its freedom and independence despite hardships, deprivation and struggle during the most painful days of its history – the last link in our chain of states."

"I commemorate with mercy the heroes who for centuries have made these lands our homeland with their blood and their lives," Erdoğan added, honoring those who secured Türkiye's independence.

The president underlined Türkiye's determination to resist threats to social cohesion: "Without giving credit to those who trade in chaos and target our national unity and solidarity, we will, God willing, continue to overcome obstacles, foil plots, and frustrate those who pursue expansionist ambitions."

Erdoğan pointed to major development and security goals under the "Century of Türkiye" vision.

"In line with our 'Century of Türkiye' goals, we are making groundbreaking strides in every field," he said, reaffirming efforts toward a "terror-free Türkiye where our 86 million people will live in peace."

He also highlighted Türkiye's international role and diplomatic activism, stressing that the country remains committed to defending justice in global crises.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan called for collective resolve: "We will build together a great, strong, and prosperous Türkiye – respected in the world and a leader in its region."

The president concluded by extending Republic Day greetings to citizens in Türkiye and abroad: "May the 102nd year of our republic be blessed."