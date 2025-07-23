President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the 106th anniversary of the historic Erzurum Congress on Wednesday, emphasizing its lasting impact on Türkiye’s unity and national identity.

In a statement released by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan described the 1919 Congress as a turning point in the nation’s path to independence.

"The consciousness, determination and resolve that emerged at the Congress remain the foundation of our unity and solidarity today," he said, calling it a symbol of love for the homeland and a key force in advancing toward the "Century of Türkiye."

Erdoğan noted that the Erzurum Congress, although initially planned as a regional gathering, became a national platform that affirmed the will of the people and laid the groundwork for the Republic. Recalling the Congress's firm rejection of mandates and protectorates, he reaffirmed Türkiye’s enduring commitment to national sovereignty.

"On this meaningful anniversary," Erdoğan added, "I remember all the heroes of our independence struggle, especially Veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with respect and gratitude and salute all my citizens with heartfelt feelings."

Held from July 23 to Aug. 4, 1919, the Erzurum Congress marked a turning point in the Turkish national resistance following World War I and the Allied occupation of Ottoman territory.

Convened in response to growing foreign threats – especially the Greek occupation of western Izmir – the Congress united delegates from six eastern provinces to affirm Türkiye’s territorial integrity and reject mandates or foreign rule.

Led by Mustafa Kemal, the assembly laid the ideological foundation for the Turkish War of Independence and produced key principles later adopted nationally.

As the first organized response to foreign intervention, it helped define the modern Turkish national identity and set the stage for the founding of the republic.