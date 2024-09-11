President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the 4th Crimea Platform Leaders Summit on Wednesday and reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while emphasizing ongoing support for Crimean Tatar rights.

"Our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence is unwavering. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law," he said.

He highlighted Türkiye’s stance on Crimea, stressing that its return to Ukraine aligns with international legal standards, pointing out the enduring pain experienced by Crimean Tatar Turks, whose suffering has persisted for eight decades.

Erdoğan also expressed confidence in further actions to support the Crimean Tatar Turks, saying: "I believe that additional steps will continue to be taken to strengthen the rights of the Crimean Tatar Turks in the upcoming period."

The Turkish president thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu for their roles in organizing the summit, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatar expulsion. He also stressed that Türkiye has never recognized the annexation of Crimea, which has exacerbated the suffering of the region’s people.

The president underscored the rights of Crimean Tatar Turks to live "freely, securely, and peacefully in their own homeland." The president further noted the positive development of Nariman Celal’s release from captivity and expressed hope for the freedom of all Crimean Tatar compatriots, including Hasan Ahmedov and Aziz Ahmedov. The three men were among those arrested by Russian forces in 2021 on charges of sabotaging an oil pipeline. Activists say all three were forced into a false confession and their arrests were politically motivated. Zelenskyy has earlier described the arrests as an attempt to crack down on Crimean dissent against illegal annexation.

Concluding his address, Erdoğan conveyed Ankara's broader aspirations for the resolution of the conflict, noting: "Our sincere wish is for the war to end with a fair and lasting peace based on Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence." Lastly, he expressed hope that the platform’s efforts will contribute to international peace initiatives in the region and commemorate those who have passed away during the 80th anniversary of the exile.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with Russian President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month. Since then, Crimean Tatars have continued their struggle for Ukraine's territorial integrity against Russian occupation. Crimea's ethnic Tatars have faced persecution since Russia's 2014 takeover of the peninsula, a situation Türkiye has decried. Türkiye and the U.S., as well as the U.N. General Assembly, view the annexation as illegal.

Türkiye is among the few countries maintaining good ties both with Kyiv and Moscow after the conflict broke out between Russia and Ukraine. It strives for balanced diplomacy but persists on the Crimea issue as a country with historical ties to residents of the peninsula.