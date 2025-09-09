President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday accepted credential letters from four new ambassadors during separate ceremonies in Ankara.

Erdoğan separately welcomed Paraguayan Ambassador Cirilo Guillermo Sosa Flores, Moldovan Ambassador Oleg Serebrian, Australian Ambassador Sally-Anne Vincent and Luxembourg Ambassador Daniel Da Cruz.

The ambassadors also introduced their embassy staff and family members and took souvenir photos with Erdoğan.

The president later met separately with each of the new envoys.

Presenting credentials is the formal step marking the official start of an ambassador’s posting in Türkiye.