The 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) opened on Friday in Istanbul, with a keynote message by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Addressing the participants via a video message, the Turkish leader hailed the event and delved into the hottest topic on the Islamic world’s agenda: the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The president noted Türkiye’s efforts for a solution and repeated the pledge to support the Palestinian cause.

“The Massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since Oct. 7, proved how crucial it is for you, the Muslim youth, to act in unity. Before the very eyes of the world, Israel’s occupying forces brutally murdered more than 28,000 Palestinian brothers and sisters, mostly children and women. Israel’s bombardment directly targeting civilians also injured more than 67,000 innocent Palestinians,” he lamented.

Erdoğan likened Israel’s attacks to “Nazi” atrocities, pointing out indiscriminating attacks targeting places of worship, schools, hospitals and anything linked to the civilian infrastructure of cities. He added that Türkiye expressed full solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters in the face of those attacks. “We took many steps from delivering humanitarian aid to the evacuation of cancer patients for treatment (in Türkiye). We are also exerting efforts for Israel to be held accountable in international platforms for its crimes against humanity, for war crimes,” he said.

The president also spoke about Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts. “We are engaged in diplomacy for Islamic countries to express a joint reaction and take joint action against Israel’s oppression in Gaza. We will continue our struggle until the policy of occupation and massacres end, until the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and based on the 1967 borders,” he said. Erdoğan lauded the stance of the ICYF for a resilient, active stance on the Palestinian cause. “May Allah bless you,” he added.

Addressing the same event, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the silence of the world, particularly the Western countries in the face of Israel’s massacres or their support to Israel. “This is a contribution to the genocide and it is a development that shakes the very foundation of global order. It indicates that you have no longer any moral high ground and international legal framework to counter the next conflict,” he cautioned.

Fidan warned that the conflict in Gaza could escalate into an all-out war that would affect the world. “The geostrategic consequences will bring about a burden, challenges that the world cannot handle. Thus, it is imperative to stop this massacre as soon as possible and everyone should do his/her part for a two-state solution to the conflict,” he said.

The minister leads Türkiye’s efforts for international diplomacy, particularly in cooperation with Muslim countries, and visited world capitals with a delegation of representatives of Arab League and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to that extent. “As members of OIC, we did everything we could. But the main issue here is a drama stemming from the use of force. Israel, the aggressive, occupying side here indiscriminately kills people. The shortest way to stop it is a proportionate response but our Palestinian brothers and sisters have limited resources. So, it is best to employ all diplomatic instruments, pressing Israel to end the massacre, to implement a cease-fire and to realize a two-state solution. This is for the good of both Israeli people and Palestinian people,” he said.

Anti-Islam sentiment

Fidan also spoke about rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the world and warned that conducting politics based on hostilities toward Muslims and discrimination against Muslims was a growing trend. “Muslims face this threat increasingly every day. Muslims of the world should fight it and do what they can for the best representation of Islam,” he said. Fidan noted that Western-centric adversity toward Islam and its holy book, the Quran, evolved into a physical intervention rather than a simple expression and it had “nothing to do with being civilized and having an open mind.”

“Constant provocation of Muslims at a time where Quran burnings and insults increased and pursuit of election victories based on hostility to Muslims should have been an outdated policy but unfortunately, growing anti-Islam sentiment, xenophobia in the West force us to be more cautious,” he said.

Fidan also noted that the majority of conflicts, civil wars and invasions in the world took place in the Muslim world and they should reconsider its causes. He called upon members of the Youth Forum, “who might hold senior positions in the Muslim world in the future” should invest in resolving problems on the agenda of the Muslim world. “If the Muslim world can analyze its own political issues better and show a spirit of cooperation and solidarity instead of seeking assistance from others, most of those issues will be resolved. Most of the time, we expect solutions from the very actors that caused it,” Fidan said.

Rise of ICYF

President Erdoğan also praised the work of the ICYF, which was established with the contribution of Türkiye and Azerbaijan some two decades ago. “Efforts of the ICYF chair and the staff raised its profile. We are closely following its activities spanning the world, from Asia and Africa to the Americas and Arabian Peninsula, for Muslim youth. I congratulate the forum, which works on a wide range of activities for economic, cultural and social improvement of the Muslim youth,” he said.

ICYF, the umbrella youth organization of OIC member states, organizes events to promote international cooperation between youth and with the participation of governments and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide with a vision of economic and cultural development. It has been an observer in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2021.

Existing Chair Taha Ayhan was reelected in the general assembly of the forum at Friday’s event. In a speech, Ayhan said the forum was an important platform for the Muslim world, particularly the youth. He went on to condemn Israel’s massacres.

Speaking at the forum, Jibril Rajoub, who heads the Youth and Sports Council of the Palestinian Authority (PA), said they believed the meeting would serve to reinforce bonds between Muslim youth. Touching upon the Palestinian issue, Rajoub said they dreamed of “a free Palestine” in the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Rajoub said Israel violated all laws by massacring Palestinians and pointed out that its attacks also targeted facilities serving youth in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. He added that many Palestinian athletes were either killed or maimed in Israel’s attacks.

“Israel also detained 6,500 Palestinian youth in the West Bank only. They are committing ethnic cleansing and want to take over our lands but we will not allow it,” he said. Rajoub called upon the world, particularly the Muslim world, to support the Palestinians against Israel’s massacres.