President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hit out at a so-called satirical cartoon depicting Prophet Muhammad. Erdoğan told fellow members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Tuesday that disrespect to the Prophet contradicted the Turkish nation’s values and was unacceptable. He said it was “a blatant provocation” under the guise of satire.

Erdoğan, who prides himself on his religious background, said it was through following the path of "our Prophet" that people can be blessed with Allah's mercy. "It is a requirement of our faith to admire our Prophet above anyone. Our nation admires him and thanks Allah for being his ummah," Erdoğan said.

The president said it was unacceptable that "immoral people engaged in disrespect" toward the Prophet. "It is a blatant, heinous provocation under the guise of satire. Our law enforcement and judiciary took swift action and launched the necessary legal proceedings," he said. "Those behind it will be held accountable. We will monitor this case. As long as we govern this country, we cannot allow anyone to insult our sacred values," Erdoğan said.

The president, however, warned youth not to "let their anger cloud their mind," and not fall for such provocations.