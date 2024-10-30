Amid an apparent change in Türkiye’s political scene to put an end to decades-long PKK terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his government’s support for what he called a “historic window of opportunity.”

Addressing lawmakers of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdoğan ruled out any direct negotiations with PKK ringleaders but backed a call from his nationalist ally’s appeal to Kurds, stressing a Kurdish-Turkish unity would be what drives PKK terrorism to extinction.