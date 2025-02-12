Addressing a joint news conference with Indonesian President Prabawo Subianto in Indonesia’s Bogor on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of Israel over its attacks on Palestine.

Erdoğan said they would work with Indonesia in reconstruction of Gaza once the peace prevailed in the Palestinian enclave. “Establishment of State of Palestine with the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as its capital cannot be postponed anymore,” Erdoğan said. “Without Gaza having its peace, regional countries cannot have its peace,” he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...