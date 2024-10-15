Addressing Future of Palestine conference in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Palestinians have been suffering from the Israeli oppression for decades but the international community only “opened its eyes” to it after Oct. 7.

Erdoğan reiterated his harsh criticism of Israel as he recalled “foundation” of the country. “It is wrong to call it a state, its foundation has been a catastrophe for Palestinians,” he said.

The president also lamented the fact that the United Nations took no concrete action amid Israel’s attacks on its peacekeepers in Lebanon. “How will UN defend the rights of others if it fails to protect its own staff in Lebanon?” he said.

