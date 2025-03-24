President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing it of inciting violence and destabilizing the country through protests over the legal troubles of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.

Erdoğan dismissed the demonstrations as an orchestrated show, vowing that those responsible would ultimately face justice and regret their actions.

“The opposition’s performance will eventually come to an end, and they will feel ashamed of the damage they have done to our country,” Erdoğan declared in a televised address.

The protests erupted following the conviction and sentencing of Imamoğlu sparking widespread unrest in major cities.

Clashes between police and demonstrators have led to injuries and property damage, intensifying political tensions.

Erdoğan placed the blame squarely on the opposition, particularly the Republican People's Party (CHP), holding them responsible for attacks on police officers and destruction of public and private property.

“This movement has evolved into pure violence,” he said. “Those who instigated this chaos will be held accountable.”

Imamoğlu was detained last week Wednesday on multiple charges, including alleged ties to the PKK terrorist group.

He was arrested early Sunday on corruption charges, while the court decided not to arrest him in connection to terrorism-related allegations.

Unfit to govern

Erdoğan also questioned the opposition’s capability to govern, arguing that their actions prove they cannot be trusted with leadership, whether at the municipal or national level.

“It is evident that the main opposition cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of running the state, let alone managing municipalities,” he asserted.

In a scathing rebuke, Erdoğan accused CHP leaders of avoiding corruption allegations and instead resorting to political attacks.

“Rather than addressing claims of bribery, embezzlement, and misconduct, they have spent five days issuing the most disgraceful and legally unfounded statements in our political history,” he said.

"Terror-free Türkiye"

Erdoğan suggested that Türkiye’s progress in eliminating terrorism has left the opposition scrambling for relevance.

“As we move closer to a terror-free Türkiye, those who have long exploited such issues are resorting to desperate outbursts,” he claimed.

He accused CHP leaders of hypocrisy, pointing to internal divisions within the party. “As their former chairman once put it so well, the opposition is best at devouring itself.”

Calls for restraint

Erdoğan warned against further unrest, urging CHP to rein in radical elements. “Stop provoking our citizens and disturbing public order. If you have the courage, answer for the corruption and bribery allegations against you.”

On the economic front, Erdoğan reassured the public that the government remains committed to financial stability.

“We will not allow our economic gains from the past two years to be compromised,” he said, emphasizing that Türkiye’s institutions have both the authority and determination to ensure smooth market operations.

Erdoğan also referenced a recent meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting efforts to strengthen economic ties. “In our sincere discussion, we addressed major issues, including lifting barriers to achieving our $100 billion trade target.”

Despite the political turbulence, Erdoğan reaffirmed his administration’s resolve. “We will continue implementing our economic program with the same determination. Our priority in such times is to maintain macro-financial stability.”