President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday criticized the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) over riots it incited and boycott after the arrest of party’s Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“Marginal groups acting as “Blackshirts” of the opposition threaten local businesses,” Erdoğan said, referring to Mussolini-era fascist group of Italy.

“What surfaced so far is harbinger of what will come out, you cannot stop prevent the justice to prevail,” Erdoğan told an event of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Ankara. He was repeating his earlier remarks that branded pro-CHP riots as an attempt to divert attention from corruption investigation into the mayor, as well as into allegations that CHP’s current chair Özgür Özel bought votes in an intraparty election in November 2023.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...