Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned Friday the U.S. and British airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels, saying the attack was would turn Red Sea into a "bloodbath."

"First of all, they are not proportional. All of these constitute disproportionate use of force," Erdoğan told journalists after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"It is as if they aspire to turn the Red Sea into a bloodbath."

The U.S. and British strikes came in response to Houthi attacks on what they deemed to be Israeli-linked ships traveling in the Red Sea.

Erdoğan said his government had received news from various channels that the Houthis were conducting "successful defense and gave successful answers both to the U.S. and Britain."

Speaking about South Africa's genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice (ICJ), he said they had confidence in the Court and added that Türkiye contributed to documenting Israel's crimes.

"All the documents we have given are seriously working in The Hague and we will continue to provide these documents ... I believe Israel will be found guilty," he said.

"Netanyahu no longer has a hole to run to, no means to defend," added Erdoğan.