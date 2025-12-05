President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday praised the growing presence of women in Turkish political and social life and reiterated his commitment to supporting what he called women’s “righteous” struggle for broader representation.

Speaking at the International Women in Local Governments Summit in Istanbul, Erdoğan marked the 91st anniversary of reforms granting Turkish women full voting and election rights. Women in Türkiye first gained suffrage in municipal elections in 1930, followed by the right to vote and run for Parliament in 1934. In the 1935 general elections, 17 women entered Parliament.

“Women have always held a distinguished place in our nation’s history,” Erdoğan said. “In the establishment and rise of our republic, women were always at the forefront.”

Attendees show their support for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he speaks at the International Women in Local Governments Summit, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

He said nowadays rising migration from rural to urban areas has intensified the need for women-centered urban policies, emphasizing that a fair and functional society is possible “only when women have full voice and rights.” Local governance, he added, is no exception: “Where women are present, there is peace, unity and harmony.”

Erdoğan praised women’s contributions to municipal leadership, saying, “When a woman’s hand touches local governments, we see not only aesthetics and dedication but also success, patience, vision and determination.”

Highlighting his administration’s record, Erdoğan said Türkiye has lived its “golden years” in women’s rights under Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments, contrasting current progress with past discrimination and “women’s-rights executioners who still persist in media, business and politics.”

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure women take their rightful place in social life, public service, commerce and, above all, politics,” he said, pledging continued support. “As president and AK Party chair, I will always stand with you in your struggle for justice.”

Erdoğan said families, cities and nations “stand on the sacrifices of women,” and called women’s participation “critical” to stronger governance and social cohesion. “This summit is of great importance,” he said. “Our nation stands taller thanks to the contributions of its women.”