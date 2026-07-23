President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a written statement on Thursday on the 107th anniversary of the Erzurum Congress, a key episode in Türkiye’s fight for independence after World War I.

Erdoğan said the congress was one of the defining turning points that united the Turkish nation around a common ideal, with the determination to achieve liberation and set out its vision for the future.

"This profound awareness continues to inspire us today and gives us strength as we move toward the future. Without compromising our unity and solidarity, we continue to work with the same determination to make our country even stronger. Today, I once again commemorate with the utmost respect the members of the congress, who declared that 'the homeland within the national borders is an indivisible whole,' categorically rejected any mandate or foreign protection, and gave their full support to the national forces. On the anniversary of the Erzurum Congress, I respectfully and gratefully remember all the heroes of our War of Independence, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal, and extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens," he said, referring to Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Erzurum Congress convened on July 23, 1919, at a time when imperial powers were attempting to partition Ottoman territories in the aftermath of World War I.

The congress was convened in the titular eastern province in response to the perceived Armenian threat to Erzurum, as well as provinces of Sivas, Van, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, and Elazığ, and amid reports of plans to establish an Armenian state in eastern Türkiye. It also sought to counter Greek claims to the northern provinces of Trabzon, Rize, Gümüşhane, Ordu and Giresun. Although regional in scope, the congress adopted decisions that concerned the entire nation.

The historic gathering marked an important stage in the National Struggle campaign that culminated in the War of Independence, with its declaration that "Within the national borders, the homeland is an indivisible whole and cannot be partitioned."

In his closing speech of the Congress, Atatürk highlighted the congress's historical significance, saying: "History will undoubtedly record this congress as a rare and great achievement." He would later say that the congress laid the foundations of the Republic of Türkiye, which was declared on Oct. 29, 1923.

The Erzurum Congress, which continued for two weeks, adopted a series of decisions that shaped the course of the National Struggle. The resolutions included the declaration that the participating provinces were inseparable from one another and from the Ottoman nation, bound together as brothers, and that the historical, ethnic, and religious rights of the country's predominantly Muslim population within the borders at the end of World War I must be respected.