President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his United States counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone call Tuesday to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkey supports the United Nations-backed legitimate government, the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli. Efforts for a long-term political settlement in the war-torn country failed due to a military offensive by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces, backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France.

Ankara has previously said the U.S. needs to play a more active role in Libya.

Erdoğan and Trump also discussed bilateral ties and a trade target of $100 billion, the Directorate said in a statement.

The White House also confirmed the phone talk.

"President Trump and President Erdoğan discussed positive trade issues between the United States and Turkey and underscored our belief in the need for a negotiated settlement of regional issues," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere on Twitter.