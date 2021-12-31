Stating that Ankara is committed to realizing the nation's 2023 goals to include Turkey among the 10 largest economies in the world and to leave a great and powerful country and the 2053 vision to the new generations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday: "We are ready to walk the path with anyone who will share this vision with us and to compete with anyone who will compete."

In a video message released on the occasion of the new year, Erdoğan said that as another year is left behind, the government is preparing to start 2022 with the hope that it will be a better, more beautiful, more peaceful and prosperous year for humanity and the nation.

"With the help of God and the support of our nation, every obstacle we leave behind, every trap we break, every dark scenario we tear up brings us a little closer to an even greater and more powerful Turkey," he said.

"We are entering a period in which we will receive a great reward for the efforts we have made as a nation, the works and services we have, the sacrifices we have made, and the suffering we have endured. When we reach the 100th anniversary of the establishment of our republic, we will see this fact much more clearly," Erdoğan added.

The year 2021 has proven that the current global order that emerged after World War II cannot be allowed to continue at the cost of humanity's suffering, the president also said.

He emphasized that global powers failed to address the plethora of challenges faced by the world in 2021, particularly the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis, irregular migration and regional conflicts.

"It is an undeniable fact that today's developed countries are not as strong as they seem and cannot guide the world through these crises," he said.