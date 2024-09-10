President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). The president, who recently launched a calendar of eight major congresses of the party, sought to rally the cadres in a speech where he repeatedly slammed the opposition, particularly the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“We desire to turn our marathon for the eighth congress into a step for a resurrection, a new initiative, a new step for the future of Türkiye,” Erdoğan said at the meeting in the capital of Ankara.

Although the president and the party secured a majority of the votes in general elections in 2023, the AK Party suffered losses in the March 31 municipal elections, triggering a soul-searching process. Several provincial heads stepped down from their posts while Erdoğan pledged for change in the party’s senior cadres.

The president was confident of a renewal of success as he addressed party members he expressed gratitude for “flying the flag of the AK Party everywhere.” The party lost several strongholds to the main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), but it still retains key municipalities, especially in districts. Coupled with the success of its main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the party remains strong in the face of rising support for the CHP.

Erdoğan said that the AK Party faced many attacks, “operations and attempts to subdue it” in the 23 years since it was founded. “We overcame many challenges from terror attacks to riots and (slander) campaigns in the media. They aimed to sow the seeds of strife in our party. They put obstacles before us to stop our work. We faced attacks from everywhere, from local and international media, the elite viewing themselves as ‘owners’ of Türkiye, certain business circles and intelligence agencies. They tried everything to pit people against each other. We staved off all attacks,” Erdoğan said.

He emphasized that the party became something beyond a political entity and embraced the entire population. “We will carry on our love for a stronger Türkiye. United as the People’s Alliance, we will march toward a bright tomorrow,” he said.

Erdoğan stated that they heard every complaint by the nation and will not turn a blind eye to any problems citizens face. “We are aware of challenges workers, pensioners and farmers face due to the high cost of living,” he underlined.

‘Insult to the nation’

The president also slammed the CHP as he sought to normalize relations after the municipal elections. He lamented that CHP Chair Özgür Özel invited a woman convicted of insulting AK Party voters to a CHP event. “The party founded by Gazi Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk, founder of the republic) is turned into a party protecting those insulting the nation,” he said.

Erdoğan did not spare CHP-run municipalities from his criticism, particularly the municipality of the western city of Izmir fined by the government for pollution of the Gulf of Izmir where mass fish deaths were reported. “Cities they run are exposed to environmental damage. They don’t even give breathing room for the fish. We hear about nepotism scandals in CHP-run municipalities every day,” he said, referring to well-documented cases of mayors installing next of kin and friends to key posts in CHP-run municipalities.

“They have nothing to offer in terms of honesty, consistency and fulfilling their pledges to the nation. They have infighting and plots. They are driven only by their own interests and advancing their political careers,” he said.

“They said they were changed but had someone who insulted the will of 28 million people as a guest of honor in Izmir,” he said, referring to Dilruba Kayserilioğlu, a woman whose insults of AK Party voters in a street interview drew public ire. “They should be ashamed. They should know the difference between freedom of thought and insulting people,” he said.

Erdoğan called upon all political actors to act responsibly and redefine their priorities. “Our priorities are clear and we ignore any matter outside our real priorities. Our priorities are decreasing inflation to a single digit, to end high cost of living, to increase production, employment and exports, to deal a fatal blow to the separatist terrorist group,” he said, in reference to the PKK.

He urged fellow AK Party members to serve the people instead of responding to attacks on the AK Party. “Let the nation make its own assessment on these attacks,” he said.