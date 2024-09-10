The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has launched an investigation into the pollution and fish deaths in Izmir Bay, on the Aegean coast of Türkiye.

Expert teams and the Mobile Water and Wastewater Laboratory from the ministry have been sent to the area.

Following the pollution and fish deaths in Izmir Bay, the ministry has imposed a fine of TL 1.8 million ($54,572) on the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality.

It was discovered that two of the municipality's wastewater treatment plants discharged water with pollution levels exceeding the standards into the bay, and a criminal complaint has been filed against those responsible.

To determine whether the pollution on Aug. 22 and 23 was caused by land-based sources, samples were taken from streams flowing into the bay and from the discharge points of the wastewater treatment plants.

The analysis showed that the Çiğli Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant, both operated by Izmir Metropolitan Municipality IZSU General Directorate, discharged water with pollution levels exceeding environmental regulations.

An administrative fine of TL 1.8 million was imposed on Izmir Metropolitan Municipality IZSU General Directorate under Environmental Law No. 2872. Additionally, a criminal complaint has been filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office against those responsible.

Initial inspections by ministry teams revealed that the ammonia levels in Izmir Bay were 50 times higher than expected, the oxygen level, which should be 6 milligrams per liter, dropped to 1.8 and in some places to zero. The fish deaths were attributed to this oxygen deficiency.

On Sept. 9, numerous dead fish were observed floating on the surface in the Aksoy neighborhood of the Karşıyaka district, where the seawater had turned green and brown.