The perpetrator of an attack that killed two officers at a police station in western Türkiye has been caught and his connections are being investigated, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

A 16-year-old high-school student attacked a police station in western Izmir province on Monday with a shotgun, killing two police officers, officials said.

Izmir province Gov. Süleyman Elban said two other police officers and a civilian were wounded in the attack in the Balçova district of Izmir, Türkiye's third largest city.

The assailant was arrested and the motive was under investigation, Elban said at the scene.

A media report said the teenager carried out the attack just days after being released from custody, allegedly in retaliation for mistreatment at the police station. But Elban denied he had been detained or had a previous criminal record.

The assailant lived on the same street as the police station and used a pump-action shotgun belonging to his father during the assault, Elban said.

The assailant first shot and killed a police officer who was standing guard in front of the station. The second victim was a police chief inspector who was killed in an ensuing clash, Elban said.