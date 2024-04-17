Speaking at his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) parliamentary meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday vowed to defend the Palestinian cause "even if I am left alone."

Erdoğan has harshly criticized Israel and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing a "massacre” since the latter launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip after an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Likening Hamas to the patriots who fought for Türkiye’s independence after World War One, Erdoğan said, “We are aware of the cost of saying this out loud but the world must know this truth.

“I will fight for the Palestinian cause and be the voice of Palestinians even if I am left alone,” Erdoğan declared.

His government maintains links with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. Unlike some European countries and the United States, Türkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“We are the only ones who have been brave enough to call Hamas a liberation organization,” the president added. “Despite those who try to pander to Israel by classifying Hamas as terrorists, Türkiye will continue defending Palestine’s struggle for independence at every turn.”

Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Post-election change

Erdoğan also promised sweeping changes and self-criticism at the AK Party “in line with people’s demands" after the March 31 local elections.

“Turkish people undoubtedly asked us to do a comprehensive, sincere and bold self-criticism on March 31 and AK Party owes them to read the message correctly,” Erdoğan told a cheering crowd of party members assembled for the first time since the local polls.

“Our distinctive quality is that we can analyze our rights and wrongs and realize the necessary development per the criticism and demands of our people,” Erdoğan assured.

The ruling party won 74 mayoral seats in total on March 31, including for 28 metropolitan cities but it ceded 14 of the 22 cities it won in the 2019 elections to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), marking its first loss since 2001.

CHP won 35 of Türkiye’s 81 provincial capitals, including Istanbul and Ankara, managing to take the lead in polls for the first time in decades.

Erdoğan has since acknowledged the failure to achieve success, the necessity for self-criticism and assured sweeping changes were due at his party. He has ordered his members to set up a council that will investigate and bring back to him a report outlining the causes of the party’s loss of voter support.

The party is also expected to produce a new winning formula, a new roadmap for its lawmakers and return to its reformist roots.