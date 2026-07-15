Speaking at an event at the parliament on Wednesday on the anniversary of July 15, 2016 coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged caution against FETÖ’s ongoing agenda for strife in Türkiye.

“Though they failed 10 years ago, they are seeking to revive their sinister ambitions. They are cooperating with everyone hostile to Turkish nation to avenge their failure. (FETÖ) is using social media to incite strife. FETÖ terrorists are servants of Türkiye’s enemies. Well-deserved death of chief terrorist upset FETÖ’s motivation. FETÖ threat is quarantined but danger prevails. We are talking about a mindset pointing guns at this nation, we should remember that. Mercy for the oppressor is oppression of the the innocent. We should not fall for this,” he said.

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