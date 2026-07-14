Ten years after the July 15 coup attempt in Türkiye, new confessions continue to shed light on the highly organized efforts of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) secret network to ensure the plan’s success and control the narrative, both during and after the coup.

The night of July 15 saw FETÖ's so-called "secret elders" act in total coordination, according to security sources.

Meanwhile, court records reveal a systematic effort, including messages showing how they aimed to facilitate the coup seamlessly.

One key example is the instructions from FETÖ’s police leader, Temel Alsancak. That night, Alsancak sent a message to FETÖ-affiliated police officers: "Do not resist the soldiers carrying out the coup; do not clash with them."

This call sought to ensure no resistance, effectively encouraging the country’s surrender to the coup plotters. These orders were later confirmed in confessions and social media posts from FETÖ insiders.

The coordination went beyond the police. FETÖ’s information technology wing organized attacks on broadcasting hubs like TRT, TürkSat and DigiTürk, overseen by civilian engineers who reported to their "elders" in both Ankara and Istanbul.

All FETÖ members worked to secure the coup’s success, including members of the administration who tried to silence public calls to resist in some regions.

Coordination within the organization wasn’t limited to the night of the coup alone. Ebuseleme Gülen, the niece of FETÖ leader Fethullah Gülen, confessed via YouTube that after July 15, vast sums were collected to fund long-term perception campaigns targeting children and youth.

Under Fethullah Gülen’s direct orders, a team led by Adil Öksüz was tasked with developing digital content, including games and animations, to harm President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s reputation and depict the July 15 events as justified and heroic.