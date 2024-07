President Erdoğan told reporters on Sunday that ceasefire talks on Gaza can be concluded any time, noting that cease-fire amid Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian enclave can be achieved soon. He said the approach of the Netanyahu administration would define it. Erdoğan also warned Israel against spillover of conflict to the wider region amid exchange of fire between Israel and forces in Lebanon.

