President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York on Sunday. The Turkish leader is scheduled to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will make his 16th appearance. Erdoğan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's call for ending inaction in the face of Israel's oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and voice concerns and expectations on other international issues.

Erdoğan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.N. Ahmet Yıldız, Ambassador to the U.S. Sedat Önal, Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and other officials.

He later visited the Turkish House (Türkevi), where he was welcomed by a large crowd, including Turkish-Americans. People gathered outside to greet Erdoğan, with one person heard shouting in Turkish, "We came from Germany to welcome you." An Egyptian man in the crowd was also heard telling Erdoğan, "We appreciate what you do for all of us."

The president lifted the barriers separating his delegation from the crowd when he noticed a couple with a crying baby among them. Erdoğan approached the couple and spoke with them before gifting them a gold coin for the baby, observing a Turkish tradition. Muhammet Ürker said they recently arrived from Germany and joined the crowd of greeters outside the Turkish House. "We waited for the president for four hours. When he saw us and saw our son Mahir Selim crying, he expressed concern. We were happy to meet him," Ürker told Anadolu Agency (AA). "It was an emotional moment," he added.

Ahmed Abdullah, a doctor of Egyptian origin, said they were happy to welcome Erdoğan to New York. "I was honored to meet him and thank him for all the efforts he has made for humanity," he told AA. Abdullah, a longtime resident of New York, said he harbored great respect for Erdoğan, who he described as a "kind man." "He is someone standing up for the oppressed and the poor everywhere, not only Syrians or Palestinians," he said.

Erdoğan later spoke briefly to reporters outside the Turkish House, saying he has a busy program ahead during U.N. General Assembly week.

He is expected to deliver his annual U.N. speech on Tuesday, the opening day of the high-level week, when global leaders use the U.N. podium to address the world.

The main focus of his speech is expected to be Israel's actions in Gaza, the need to recognize Palestine as a state and potential international measures against Israel.

Erdoğan will likely draw attention to the humanitarian plight in Gaza and call on U.N. member states to take a stand against Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian people, as well as against countries in the region.

During the week, he is also scheduled to hold meetings with numerous heads of state and government, as well as deliver remarks at the U.N. Secretary-General's Climate Summit on Wednesday.

Türkiye is set to jointly host with Australia the U.N.'s annual Climate Change Summit, known as COP31, in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in November.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalın and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.