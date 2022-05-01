President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday released a message to congratulate the upcoming Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, and wish the holiday to be conducive to peace, tranquility and the well-being for Turkey, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.

In his message, Erdoğan congratulated citizens on Bayram and said, "I want all members of our nation to turn this Ramadan Bayram into a great fraternity feast where 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origins, beliefs or dispositions."

Ramadan Bayram will be observed between 2-4 May this year.