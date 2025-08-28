President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said Thursday.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Ukraine ties, as well as the peace process to end the war with Russia, a statement from the directorate said.

Türkiye is following up on contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska and continues its efforts to end the war with a lasting peace, Erdoğan told Zelenskyy.

He also "underlined that a fair solution to the Ukraine-Russia war is possible, stressing the need to strengthen negotiations between the two sides, and expressed Türkiye's readiness to do its utmost to facilitate high-level contacts that would pave the way for peace."

Erdoğan also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day during the call, said the directorate.