Yiğit Bulut, chief advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a member of Türkiye’s Economic Policies Board, died after a long battle with cancer on Friday.

Bulut, 53, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Istanbul, passed away this morning, according to a statement from former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Now an Istanbul representative for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Soylu announced the news of Bulut’s death on X.

"Our Chief Advisor to the President, Member of the Economic Policies Board, journalist, author, and economist, my dear friend Yiğit Bulut, passed away this morning after a painful illness. I offer my condolences to his grieving family, relatives, and loved ones. May God have mercy on him and grant him rest in peace,” Soylu said.

AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also confirmed the news, offering his condolences.

Separately, Erdoğan issued a message on X.

"I learned with deep sorrow that one of our Chief Advisors to the President, a member of the Economic Policy Board, and my valued colleague, Yiğit Bulut, passed away. I offer my condolences to Yiğit's family, relatives, and all colleagues, and may God have mercy on him," Erdoğan said.

Bulut had served as chief advisor to Erdoğan since August 2014.

He is survived by his spouse, Burcu Bulut.