Turkey has sent back 335,000 irregular migrants in the last five years, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Wednesday as debates over migrants continue in the country.

Speaking on Kanal D television, Soylu also underlined that Syrians would return voluntarily when safe conditions are established.

Turkey has welcomed nearly 5 million refugees in total, including Syrians and Afghans, but their presence has caused tensions with locals, especially as the country suffered an economic crisis last summer.

Several opposition parties regularly call for the return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

On the other hand, at a NATO parliamentary assembly meeting, the minister spoke on pushbacks carried out by Greece.

Slamming Greek officials' refusal to admit pushbacks, Soylu reiterated to us that Turkey had published several videos proving these acts, while several migrants have sued Greece at international courts for the treatment they have faced.

He continued to criticize the European Union's border agency Frontex, saying: "Frontex is not a reliable institution. Frontex has to be shut down immediately. We were successful – following the inhumane treatments of Frontex, its head was discharged."

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. However, Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, violating international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant human rights abuse.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.