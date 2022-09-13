Turkish coast guard units rescued 73 irregular migrants, and recovered the bodies of six, including babies and children, after Greek coast guard squads pushed them back off Marmaris, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said Monday.

The incident took place at 12:10 a.m. local time on Sept. 13, 2022, the coast guard said, adding that it happened off the Kızılburun area.

The irregular migrants were left to die in the middle of the sea by the Greek coast guard, the statement said.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Türkiye and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Türkiye has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, violating international law. Ankara also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant human rights abuse.

Pushbacks are contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.