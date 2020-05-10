A suspected Daesh member has been arrested in Germany following a series of arson attacks on shops owned by Turkish immigrants, police announced on Sunday.

Robert Kopp, police chief for the Upper Bavaria region, told a news conference that the suspect arrested late on Friday confessed that he carried out the attacks in recent weeks in the southeastern town of Waldkraiburg.

Speaking on the occasion, public prosecutor Georg Freutsmiedl said the 25-year-old claimed to be a member of the Daesh terrorist group and told prosecutors that he "hated Turks" and planned further attacks against them.

He is a German citizen with a Kurdish immigrant background, according to local media.

Since April 17, at least four shops owned by Turkish immigrants have been the target of arson attempts in Waldkraiburg, a small town near Munich.

On April 27, six people were injured at a Turkish supermarket that was set on fire.

The suspect was arrested during a ticket control at a train station about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) east of Waldkraiburg.

Earlier, authorities suspected that neo-Nazi extremists or the PKK terrorist group could be behind the arson attacks and told the Turkish community that they were "investigating in all possible directions."

Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second- and third-generation German-born citizens whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.

The PKK group, which has nearly 10,000 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population in the country, has carried out various arson attacks in the past several years to protest Turkey's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has been performing major military operations in northern Syria to clear the border region both from the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups.

Daesh has carried out several terror attacks in Turkey in recent years, killing around 300 Turkish civilians and security officials.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.